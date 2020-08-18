A Hebrew spell book is going on display at the British Library

David Jensen The spell book will be displayed along with a number of other manuscripts

You've probably heard popular magical phrases like Abracadabra, hocus-pocus and Alakazam before, but have you ever come across a spell for becoming invisible, shortening a long road, or pinning down a thief?

These spells can be found in an ancient book containing 125 'magical' recipes and its about to go on display at the British Library.

The 16th-century book is part of a new exhibition looking at the history, culture and traditions of Jewish people from all around the world. It's written in Hebrew and includes lots of intricate drawing too.

British Library Board The book includes 125 different spells

It'll go on public display at the start of next month along with around 40 other manuscripts. The British Library actually has a mega collection containing 3000 Hebrew manuscripts in total!

So, what mystical chants can be found in the magic book? Well, one spell states that if a person holds the ashes of a snake's skin in their hands when they appear before a king or princes, they're sure to be listened to!

And what should you do if you're looking to escape from prison? If you draw a picture of a boat on the floor and step into it, the spirits will help carry you out!

Struggling to find a thief? According to the book, if you write on a piece of kosher parchment a set of names, hang them around a black rooster's neck and then circle the suspects with the rooster, it will jump on the thief's head.

The public will be able to see the spell book along with the other manuscripts from 1 September.

As well as magic, the collection covers lots of topics including science, religion, law, music and philosophy.