Camila Cabello: What do we know about the new Cinderella musical?

Filming is back on for the new Cinderella film starring pop star, Camila Cabello.

It had stopped earlier this year, like most other movies and TV soaps, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now it's been reported that some filming for the movie has restarted near London.

Here's what else we know about the new fairy tale movie...

There'll be lots of singing by Camila/Cinderella in the movie

Lots of famous faces (and voices!)

The leading role of Cinderella will be played by pop star Camila Cabello and she's using her talents to write lots of the music for the film too.

The voice of Elsa from the Frozen movies - Idina Menzil - will be playing Cinderella's evil stepmother.

Idina will not be as nice as Frozen's Elsa when she plays Cinderella's horrible stepmother!

James Corden - TV personality and voice of Peter Rabbit in the films - is expected to play one of Cinderella's mice-turned-footmen. However his bigger role is off screen because he wrote the story for the movie and is producing it.

When can people watch it?

Cinderella is scheduled for release on 5 February 2021.

What will the film be like?

James Corden is known for being an all-round funny man but will the movie be just as funny?

It's live action so will be very different from old Disney animated version but also expected to be quite different from the 2015 live action version starring Lily James.

Instead it's being described as a 'stylised' version and a modern retelling of the traditional fairy tale.

We can expect to see Camila Cabello's mark on the songs and James Corden's humour throughout.

How has COVID-19 affected things?

It's reported that filming has started up again - but it will have to be following similar rules to the rest of us, which means things like social distancing and sanitising.

Rehearsals had also already been underway, with production crew and actors wearing face masks, before the filming started this week.