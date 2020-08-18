Ariana Grande: Star breaks streaming record previously held by Rihanna

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has become the most streamed female artist of all time on Spotify.

The 27-year-old overtook Rihanna, who had previously held the top spot.

Grande has been streamed 20.1 billion times on the popular streaming platform.

To put that into context, there are currently 7.8 billion people on earth.

Getty Images

However, she'll need to watch her back because she's no longer the most popular female artist when it comes to monthly listeners.

Around 55 million people listen to her every month. The leading female artist is currently Dua Lipa who has over 60 million monthly listeners.

RnB singer The Weeknd is currently the most streamed artist on Spotify with 63 million monthly listeners.

Last year, Canadian rapper Drake was announced as Spotify's most streamed artist of the decade, with 28 billion global streams.