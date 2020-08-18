Tokyo Fire Department uses Animal Crossing for earthquake safety tips

Tokyo_Fire_D/Twitter/Nintendo

The Tokyo Fire Department in Japan has been using Animal Crossing: New Horizons to explain ways to keep safe during an earthquake.

In a series of tweets the fire department posted videos of an Animal Crossing avatar called Atsuo, dressed in the navy blue uniform of the BFC, a children's fire safety organisation in Tokyo.

In one video, Atsuo demonstrates how to place furniture to protect people from injury during an earthquake.

Roughly translated, the tweet says: "According to a survey by the Tokyo Fire Department, about 30% to 50% of the injuries caused by the earthquake were due to falling or falling furniture. Changing the layout and orientation of furniture like Atsuo is one of the most important measures against earthquakes."

Japan sits on part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is the most active earthquake belt in the world. Around 1,500 earthquakes strike the island of Japan every year, which is about 20% of all Earth's earthquakes each year.

The amount of earthquakes experienced in Japan means that teaching earthquake safety to children (and grown-ups!) is really important. Advice includes finding a sturdy piece of furniture to hide under, preferably away from any windows in case the glass smashes.

Normally earthquake safety advice from the fire service in Japan is done in person, but that hasn't been possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So the Tokyo Fire Department say they have temporarily relocated to an island called 'disaster prevention' in Animal Crossing, where they are releasing information while ensuring the safety of the island and its residents.

Despite some speculation on forums, there aren't actually any earthquakes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but in the fire department's video Atsuo looks around his room and becomes worried.

TFD/Twitter/Nintendo In the earthquake safety video, the Animal Crossing avatar moves furniture to safe places

He quickly takes a water cooler and shoves it against a wall, then picks up a cardboard box stacked on top of his wardrobe because any tremors would knock it over and spill everything inside.

He finishes the video by pushing the wardrobe itself against the wall and then applauds himself for a job well done. Much safer!

In another safety video the Tokyo Fire Department have shared tips on hot weather during summer; recommending that people keep hydrated, wear a hat, and use a fan or air conditioning.

In game, you can now find design patterns released by the Tokyo Fire Department including uniforms and a hat.