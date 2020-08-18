play
Watch Newsround

Lionel Messi: Where should he play next season?

Last updated at 05:43
comments
View Comments
Messi.Getty Images

Is now the time for Messi to leave Barcelona?

The 32-year-old, widely considered to be the greatest footballer of all time, has been with Barca since he was a child, but after a poor season there is speculation around his future.

Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final and came second in the Spanish League to fierce rivals Real Madrid.

If he is to move, choose the team he should go to below or tell us what you think in the comments.

More like this

Mason-Greenwood-Ronaldo-Messi.

Mason Greenwood: Is the 'next Messi' an English teen from Bradford?

Lionel Messi of Barcelona reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon

Champions League: Barcelona embarrassed by Bayern Munich

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

puppy

Lockdown dog owners could be buying from puppy farms

comments
girl-with-sign.

Government changes plans for A-Level and GCSE results

comments
4
Morrisons reusable paper bag.

Morrisons tries to ditch ALL plastic bags

comments
Newsround Home