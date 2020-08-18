Animal Farm is being turned into a video game

Some of you may have read George Orwell's classic Animal Farm at school and there's some good news for fans of the book.

Video game developer Nerial has announced it's creating a new adventure game based on the much-loved novel which was first published back in 1945.

Like the book, the game is set in a society where all animals are equal. However, just how equal they are comes into question, with some animals having more power and control than others.

Players will get to decide which animals they want to follow and "who is ignored or sidelined". Their choices will ultimately impact what happens to the farm and the game will require players to look after resources, defend the farm, and keep all the animals on it happy.

The game is scheduled for release this Autumn and will be launching on PC and mobile.

