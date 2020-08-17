play
Penguin waddling in Broxtowe picked up by police

Last updated at 10:58
penguine and policeNottinghamshire Police

A penguin waddling through a village has been picked up by police officers!

They were on patrol in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, when they spotted the Humboldt penguin in a village street in the early hours of Sunday.

The bird, nicknamed Po-Po, had escaped from a farm enclosure and then managed to waddle a mile up the road.

Police caught up with him and returned it to owner.

PC Gareth Philp said they nicknamed the penguin Po-Po after "he posed for some pictures with us and he was very friendly with our officers".

penguin police carNottinghamshire Police

Native to South America, Humboldt penguins (Spheniscus humboldti) are named after the current of water in which they swim, which takes its name from Prussian explorer Alexander von Humboldt.

While not currently endangered they are listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which means they are at immediate or imminent risk of becoming endangered.

Humboldt PenguinsGetty Images
Humboldt penguins are native to South America

It's not the first time penguins have been rescued in the same area.

Last year a another pair of stolen penguins were rescued by officers!

  • I can’t believe penguins are becoming endangered 😣☹️😤

    • U18598925 replied: Me too, it’s too sad😞

