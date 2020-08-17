Bird Photographer of the Year Award 2020: Amazing images from around the world

Majed Ali's End of the Day photograph, showing a European Shag taken in Vardo, Norway, won Best Portrait Gold and was the Overall Winner too. Majed said: "I took this shot in April 2019 while on a visit to the famous Norwegian seabird island of Vardo, a location packed full of birds that provide endless opportunities for photography. It was my first visit to the island, one that was prompted by hearing about its birdlife. Despite being forewarned, I was really amazed by what I saw: hundreds of birds flying all the time, all day during the five days we visited."