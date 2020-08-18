Morrisons tries to ditch ALL plastic bags

Morrisons Morrisons say their reusable paper bags can hold up to 16kg of produce

Morrisons has decided to stop selling all plastic bags in its stores.

This includes its plastic "bags for life" - because the supermarket has seen evidence that shoppers are only using the bags once and then throwing them away.

Morrisons is planninig to try out the complete ban in eight of its stores and if the trial is successful the food retailer will make moves to ban plastic bags in all of its stores and introduce paper only bags instead.

The company say there are currently 90 million bags being used across its 494 stores every year.

They believe the change could help save 3,510 tonnes of plastic waste annually.

Science Photo Library

What about other supermarkets?

Sainsbury's became the first supermarket to remove plastic bags for loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items last year.

Tesco has said it will stop using plastic bags to deliver online groceries following a successful trial last year, saving nearly 2,000 tonnes of plastic annually.

Since the 5p charge for single-use plastic bags was introduced in 2015, the amount of plastic bags distributed by the big supermarkets in England has fallen by 95%.

Research from the government suggests that 322 fewer plastic bags were sold by shops last year when compared with the year before.