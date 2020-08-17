play
Watch Newsround

Ed Sheeran recorded love songs at 13 and they're up for auction

Last updated at 08:13
comments
View Comments
Ed Sheeran unreleased CD.PA Media

Songs written by Ed Sheeran when he was 13 are being auctioned after they were found in a drawer.

The star - who is now 29 years old - made 20 copies of the album which is called Spinning Man.

He previously said he didn't want anyone to "get hold of a copy" and owns 19 of them himself.

However, the only other copy has been unearthed in a drawer after many years and its owner plans on selling it.

When an older Ed was making money by busking and, staying with relatives and friends, when he handed a copy of the songs from his younger days to a relative's friend.

In his book, Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey, the singer revealed that he wrote the songs after his first love broke his heart.

"In 2004, I made my very first album, Spinning Man, named after a picture that my dad had," he said.

"I burnt the CDs myself and made the covers. There were 14 songs, and they were all songs that rhymed.

"One lyric went: 'I'm a typical average teen, if you know what I mean'.

Ed Sheeran unreleased CD.PA Media

Ed said: "There are probably 20 copies of Spinning Man in existence, and I have 19 of them. I don't want anyone else to get hold of a copy! Most of the songs were about a girl called Claire. She was my first love when I was 13."

The CD is expected to be auctioned for close to £10,000 when it goes under the hammer in September.

More like this

Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel sets off from Abbotts Cliff beach near Folkestone as she embarks on a record-breaking swimming attempt across the English Channel.

Endurance swimmer smashes record-breaking Channel crossing

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden v Trump: Meet the US presidential election 2020 candidates

Tanystropheus.

Dinosaurs: Scientists say 'crocodile with a very long neck' lived in water 240 million years ago

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Students checking A-level results at Peter Symonds College, Winchester

Why are people arguing about exam results?

comments
1
Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden v Trump: Meet the US presidential contenders

comments
5
Flag-of-the-USA

Quiz: How well do you know your US presidents?

Newsround Home