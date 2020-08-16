Fifteen years of Nasa's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in pictures

Three cameras are on board the MRO - the Mars Color Imager (MARCI), which has a fisheye lens. The Context Camera (CTX), which gives a 19-mile-wide black-and-white view of Mars' terrain and the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) capable of snapping fine details. This 30-metre wide crater was first spotted by CTX, before HiRISE was able to take a closer look. Nasa say: "Mars has a thin atmosphere – just 1% as dense as Earth's. As a result, there's less of a protective barrier to burn up space debris. That means more larger meteors make it through the Red Planet's atmosphere than Earth's. CTX has detected over 800 new impact craters during MRO's mission."