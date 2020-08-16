Champions League: Manchester City crash out of the competition

Manchester City suffered their third Champions League quarter-final knockout in a row, losing 3-1 to French side Lyon.
Lyon took the lead with a Maxwel Cornet strike in the first half and it took City well into the second half before they equalised through Kevin de Bruyne.
As City pushed for the win, Lyon substitute, Moussa Dembele, nipped in behind to put Lyon back in front.
City had a final chance to level the game, but Raheem Sterling blazed the ball high over the bar in front of an open goal - and just seconds later Dembele pounced to score his second and book Lyon's semi-final spot against Bayern Munich.
City manager Pep Guardiola's tactics for the match have been questioned by pundits and former players. He chose to leave some of his top creative stars on the bench and many think this had a big impact on the game.
City may also feel unlucky with the result of the VAR decision that allowed Lyon's second goal - it seemed to ignore a foul on City defender Aymeric Laporte by the Lyon goal scorer Dembele.
But Guardiola didn't want to use this as an excuse, "It happened many times in this competition but I don't want to talk about anything now because it will be like we are finding excuses as a club. It is what it is." he said.
The Champions League semi-finals will see two French teams - PSG and Lyon - and two German teams - RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich - battle it out for a place in the final. It is the first time since 2012-13 that there are just two different nations at the semi-final stage.
RB Leipzig will play PSG in the first semi-final on Tuesday while Bayern Munich take on Lyon on Wednesday.
Bayern are on top form after battering Barcelona with an embarrassing 8-2 victory.
The final will take place on Sunday 23 August at The Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.
