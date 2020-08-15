play
Lockdown easing: What are your plans for this weekend?

Last updated at 11:34
a family bowlingGetty Images

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, indoor theatres and soft play centres have started to reopen in England.

Other entertainment venues, including cinemas are now able to reopen everywhere in the UK too, after being forced to close in March because of coronavirus.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, said that these easing of lockdown rules will allow people to "get back to more of the things they have missed".

Girl wearing a mask in cinemaGetty Images

So we want to know if you will be putting on your bowling shoes, hitting the lanes and aiming for a strike this weekend.

Or perhaps you plan on going wild at the soft play centre or skating up a storm on the ice?

Or maybe you fancy a trip to the flicks to catch a movie on the big screen?

Whatever your plans, get in touch and tell us all about how you plan to enjoy the activities you have missed.

Get involved and let us know by commenting below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • I'm most likely to be staying at home due to the wet weather we've been getting lately.

  • I still don’t think it’s safe to go to these places yet. I’m not sure where I’m going this weekend. I will play outside with all the neighbours, and I’m currently doing my homework from high school which I am going to start on the 1st of September! I’m starting secondary! 😃😆

  • i have a gemstone dig kit coming today so i will be busy with that

    [Edited by moderator]

    • standing proud soldier replied: 😀

