Lockdown easing: What are your plans for this weekend?

Getty Images

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, indoor theatres and soft play centres have started to reopen in England.

Other entertainment venues, including cinemas are now able to reopen everywhere in the UK too, after being forced to close in March because of coronavirus.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, said that these easing of lockdown rules will allow people to "get back to more of the things they have missed".

Getty Images

So we want to know if you will be putting on your bowling shoes, hitting the lanes and aiming for a strike this weekend.

Or perhaps you plan on going wild at the soft play centre or skating up a storm on the ice?

Or maybe you fancy a trip to the flicks to catch a movie on the big screen?

Whatever your plans, get in touch and tell us all about how you plan to enjoy the activities you have missed.

Get involved and let us know by commenting below.