Champions League: Barcelona embarrassed by Bayern Munich

EPA Lionel Messi can't believe it!

Bayern Munich scored a stunning eight goals to win their Champions League quarter-final match against Barcelona.

The German champions were too good for their Spanish rivals, scoring four goals in each half.

It didn't take long for the scoring to start with Thomas Muller putting his team ahead in just four minutes. But the scores were quickly levelled when Bayern defender David Alaba put the ball in his own net a few minutes later.

Bayern then built a healthy lead with a goal each from Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry, before Muller grabbed his second before half-time.

Reuters The goals just kept coming!

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez gave the Spanish side some hope with a goal after the break. But strikes from Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski almost guaranteed Barcelona would lose out at the quarter-final stage of the competition for a fourth time in the last five seasons.

To add to the embarrassment Phillipe Coutinho - on loan from Barcelona - scored the last two goals of the game against his parent club, to complete the team's record defeat in European competition.

Barcelona have now lost six Champions League matches against Bayern Munich - two more than against any other club.

Reuters Muller scored the opener. He said: "tonight the way we dominated the game was brutal."

Are Bayern Munich unstoppable?

Bayern will play the winner of Saturday's quarter-final between Manchester City and French side Lyon, in the semi-final - whichever team it is, they are facing a pretty formidable force.

Bayern have now reached 12 Champions League semi-finals and are second only to Real Madrid's 13 appearances.

Their striker Robert Lewandowski became the first player to score in eight or more Champions League matches in a row since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2018 - who managed an amazing run of scoring in 11 games!

Bayern have also won all of the last 19 matches they have played across all competitions.

Manager Hans-Dieter Flick became only the third manager in Champions League history to win his first six matches in the competition.

Getty Images The record Premier League score of 7-4 in a match between Portsmouth and Reading at Fratton Park on September 29, 2007

Other high scoring games

From nail-biting end-to-enders to one-sided drubbings, take a look at some other high scoring games...

Bayern's 8-2 demolition of Barcelona astonishingly only ranks third on the all-time highest scoring games in the Champions League. This record is held by fellow German club Borussia Dortmund who also scored eight goals in their 8-4 victory over Polish side Legia Warszawa in 2016.

Closer to home, Portsmouth's win in the 7-4 goal-fest against Reading in 2007 takes the record for the Premier League's highest scoring match.

At the World Cup, Austria and Switzerland managed to score a combined 12 goals in their quarter-final match at the 1954 tournament, Austria going on to win the game 7-5.

And finally, how about this one?

A match in Madagascar between Stade Olympique de L'Emyrne and AS Adema holds the record for the highest scoring game ever. The L'Emyrne team protested a refereeing decision from their previous league match by smashing a whopping 149 goals into their OWN net!