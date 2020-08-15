Coronavirus: Fans finally allowed back into some sporting events

Getty Images You may soon(ish) be able to watch a footie match in a stadium again

Fans will be allowed to attend some sporting events again after the government gave the go ahead.

The trial run will discover if it will be possible to return more fully in October later this year.

This means fans might be able to attend events like cricket and football matches again, if the trials are successful.

First up for fans will be the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre. Measures like social distancing will be in place to help keep everyone safe.

"We are delighted to announce that a reduced crowd will be welcomed to all sessions of the final of the World Championship on Saturday and Sunday," World Snooker said.

A full list of the sporting events that will be part of the trials is on its way, with the exception of events in areas where local lockdown restrictions are in place.

PA Media Could socially-distanced sports events return fully in October?

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "The nation's hard work to keep the virus under control means we can now make further careful progress on recovery with allowing audiences back for indoor performances, fans back at sports events and the reopening of more Covid-19 secure leisure businesses.

"We must all continue to stay alert," he said, before adding, "these organisations can finally get going safely, and we can enjoy more of the things we love as a nation.

"I have no doubt that they will work incredibly hard to keep their fans, patrons, and customers safe."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it is looking forward to working with the government, but does not yet know what games will be part of the trials.