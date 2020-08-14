England's lockdown extended for some but relaxed for others

Getty Images

Lockdown restrictions which were extended in parts of England will continue, the government has said.

The decision was made after a two-week review of restrictions in Leicester, Preston,Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, which prevent people from different households meeting indoors.

The government said there was no evidence that the coronavirus infection rates in these areas had fallen.

"The latest evidence does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area, and the health secretary, in collaboration with local leaders, has agreed that the rules must remain in place at present," a government statement said.

The extension of lockdown in these areas means people still can't mix with other households in private gardens or homes unless they are in the same support bubble.

However, they can meet other households in public places such as parks in groups of up to six people or two households.

The relaxations to shielding seen in other parts of England don't apply to these areas either but the government says these restrictions will be reviewed again next week.

Getty Images Soft play centres are among the venues able to reopen from 15 August

The lifting of some restrictions elsewhere

Elsewhere in England, it was announced on Friday that places such as theatres, bowling alleys and soft play centres can open again from Saturday 15 August.

The original opening date of 1 August was postponed for two weeks due to concerns about a slight increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England.

The prime minister said that plans to open up more of the economy this weekend, "will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed".

But Mr Johnson repeated a warning that the government "will not hesitate to put on the brakes if required, or to continue to implement local measures to help to control the spread of the virus".