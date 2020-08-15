Get moo-ving! UK farm starts cow yoga classes

Anthony Devlin / PA Dairy cows graze in a field as yoga instructor Titannia Wantling takes part in the first ever cow yoga session at Paradise Farm in Leyland, Lancashire

A farm in Lancashire, England, has launched what could be the UK's first cow yoga class to help improve fitness.

The class gives people a chance to enjoy exercising outdoors with cows, as the animals are thought to help lower stress levels.

A recent study by Ofcom, the government organisation that looks after things like TV and the internet, revealed that during the coronavirus pandemic, UK adults spent 40% of their hours awake streaming or watching television. And, the amount of physical activity people took part in between March and June dropped by over a quarter.

Azhar Zouq, managing director at Lancashire Farm Dairies, said: "Yoga is the perfect activity to get the public moving. Best of all, it's a great way to enjoy the countryside and roam with these wonderful animals."

Anthony Devlin / PA

"Now that tackling obesity is high on the government's agenda, it is important to get exercise routines back on track," he added.

The cows used at Paradise Farm in Leyland, where the classes are held, enjoy special treatment too.

When they're not helping during a yoga class, the herd is kept entertained with music by artists from Mozart to Madonna.

They even get to rest on individual mattresses. Udderly brilliant!