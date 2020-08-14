Lionesses: Sarina Wiegman England women's next head coach

Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman has been named as the next head coach of the England women's football team.

The current Netherlands Women's manager will take over from Phil Neville in September 2021.

Wiegman led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017 and reached last year's World Cup final, where they were beaten by the USA.

Following the announcement she said: "I'm delighted and honoured to join England Women next year."

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women's football globally over recent years have been led by The FA. I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team," said Wiegman.

The FA's chief executive, Mark Bullingham added: "We are thrilled to have secured Sarina to lead the Lionesses until 2025. She was the outstanding candidate from a very strong field."

Getty Images Sarina Wiegman will take over from Phil Neville in September 2021

Current Lionesses boss, Phil Neville, is contracted until July 2021 but with the Euros having been postponed until July 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he had already confirmed he will not be staying on past the end of his current deal.

In a statement the FA thanked Neville for "his continued commitment and hard work during this period of transition."

Getty Images Wiegman has a contract with the Dutch FA until 2021

Sarina Wiegman, won 104 caps as a player for the Netherlands before a career in management started with Ter Leede and ADO Den Haag Women. Later she became assistant manager of Holland in 2014.

She was named head coach in January 2017, and while in charge of the Netherlands, the team climbed to third place in the Fifa World Rankings and won the European Championship, beating Denmark 4-2 in the 2017 final.

"The ride with the 'Oranje Lionesses' has been amazing so far," she said.

"But we haven't reached our final destination yet. There are two more goals: qualifying for the UEFA Women's EURO in 2022 and challenging at the Olympics next summer. That would be a fitting completion for me of everything we've strived to achieve in women's football in my home country."