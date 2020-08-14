Netflix has sent some young Nigerian filmmakers lots of production equipment to help them create more great content.

The group, who are brothers, are known as the Ikorodu Bois. They've recently gained lots of attention online because of their original recreations of famous movie scenes, trailers and music videos.

They've taken on popular scenes from lots of famous Nigerian movies and music videos, and they've come up with their own unique versions of clips that have gone viral online.

The group has also recreated scenes from big blockbusters featuring some actors including Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith.

Video from Ikorodu Bois Twitter.