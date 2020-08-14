play
Watch Newsround

Huge plumes as Indonesian volcano just keeps erupting

This volcano in Indonesia has erupted at least eight times in the last week!

Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra has been pumping huge plumes of ash 2.5 kilometres into the air.

It has led to serious warnings for air travel, and to fears of lava flows.

There's been no damage so far and no-one has been injured yet, but the smoke from the volcano is affecting islanders' air quality as ash has been lading on local villages.

Tourists and people living there have been told to wear masks and to stay at least 3km away from the volcano slopes.

Watch more videos

Video

Huge plumes as Indonesian volcano just keeps erupting

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news!

Video

What do US TikTokers think about Donald Trump's ban threats?

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

What is facial recognition?

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

Your Planet: The environmental news you need!

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Top Stories

people-in-france.

Brits returning from France will have to self-isolate

comments
A series of colourful characters are shown in this Fornite promotional image

Apple and Google remove Fortnite from app stores

comments
Kenyan-Ranger-African-Elephant.

Woohoo! Kenya's elephant population has DOUBLED!

comments
Newsround Home