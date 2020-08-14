Meet the young Nigerian filmmakers putting their own spin on Hollywood blockbusters

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Netflix has sent some top tech to young Nigerian filmmakers (video from Ikorodu Bois Twitter)

Netflix are known for spending big money to make great TV. Now they have sent a massive batch of top filming tech to some young Nigerian filmmakers to help them make great content!

The group, who are brothers, are known as the Ikorodu Bois. They've recently gained lots of attention online because of their original recreations of famous movie scenes, trailers and music videos.

They've taken on popular scenes from lots of famous Nigerian films and music artists' videos and they've come up with their own unique versions of clips that have gone viral online.

Instagram/@Ikorodu The boys started making videos with their older brother three years ago

The group has also recreated scenes from big blockbusters featuring actors including Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith.

The Ikorodu Bois, who have been making homemade videos for three years, are also known for taking everyday items and using them to represent other objects in their clips.

"We are just trying to be creative and to just make people understand that creativity has no limits," the group's older brother Babatunde Sanni said in an interview with the BBC. He directs all the shoots and comes up with ideas for the videos.

"Instead of buying a car we use a wheelbarrow. We use a shovel as our guitar."

Other props they've used creatively include a fan which has doubled as a microphone in several videos, plastic buckets as drums and tin cans as headphones.

Their imaginative videos have gained them more than 850,000 followers on Instagram. Lots of Hollywood stars have also become fans and several have praised the young filmmakers on their social media platforms.

Dwayne Johnson shouted the group out on Twitter following their recreation of the Jumanji trailer.

Twitter/@TheRock

"Love this. Great job kids!! Keep having fun and we appreciate the love!" he said.

Chris Hemsworth described one of their latest videos as "EPIC!" on social media.

Netflix showed its support for the boys by sending them lots of professional filming equipment including cameras, microphones, tripods and a new computer.

The boys shared a clip of themselves unpacking all the cool tech and it was clear they couldn't contain their excitement.

Would you have a go at making your own films at home like the Ikorodu Bois? Let us know in the comments!