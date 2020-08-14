Coronavirus: More lockdown easing in England from Saturday

Hollywood Bowl

Bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play centres will be able to reopen in England from Saturday, as coronavirus lockdown rules are relaxed.

More beauty treatments, small wedding receptions and live indoor shows will also be able to start again, prime minister Boris Johnson has announced.

It comes as the government introduces bigger fines for failing to wear a face mask in places where it is compulsory.

These changes were originally scheduled to begin from 1 August but were delayed after concerns about a slight increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England.

What are the latest changes?

Getty Images Soft play centres are among the venues able to reopen from 15 August

The prime minister said that plans to open up more of the economy this weekend "will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed".

Bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play centres will be allowed to reopen

Indoor theatre, music and performance venues will be able to reopen with socially distanced audiences

Beauty services such as facials, eyebrow threading, and eyelash treatments will resume

A trial of a small number of sporting events to test the safe return of spectators will take place, starting with the World Snooker Championship final in Sheffield over the weekend

Wedding receptions for up to 30 guests having a sit-down meal only will be allowed

Tests will take place at conference venues ahead of the expected restart of business events from 1 October at the earliest

The new guidance will not apply in areas where local lockdown restrictions are in place, including Greater Manchester, east Lancashire, and parts of West Yorkshire, the government said.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have the power to decide their own timeline for the easing of restrictions.

Tougher enforcement measures

WATCH: How to make a scarf mask

In England, face coverings must be worn in many indoor settings, including public transport, shops and museums, with some exceptions for children or on medical grounds.

Under current guidance, people who refuse to wear a face covering where it is required face a £100 fine, which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The new rules will see that penalty repeatedly doubled for repeat offences, up to a maximum of £3,200.

There will also be a clampdown on illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, which could see those responsible hit with fines of up to £10,000.