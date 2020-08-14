Coronavirus: Brits returning from France will have to self-isolate

Getty Images Lots of UK tourists have still been travelling abroad this summer

Brits who are currently on holiday in France will have to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to the UK from 4am on Saturday morning.

Boris Johnson made the announcement on Thursday evening. The government's decision follows a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in France.

The Netherlands, Malta, Aruba, Monaco and the Turks and Caicos Islands have also been added to the government's quarantine list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the measures were needed in order to keep the number of infections in the UK down.

Those arriving from countries including Spain, Belgium and the Bahamas have already had to quarantine for two weeks after the government removed them from its list of exempt countries earlier this month.

What countries are currently on the government's quarantine list? France

The Netherlands

Malta

Aruba

Monaco

Turks and Caicos Islands

Spain

Belgium

The Bahamas

What do the changes mean for those on holiday in France?

PA Media Lots of Brits are currently on holiday in France

There are thought to be up to half a million tourists from the UK currently holidaying in France, and the Saturday morning deadline could see lots of Brits heading to airports and ports on Friday to avoid having to quarantine when they return.

The Eurotunnel, which tourists can use to travel to France by train, has seen a huge increase in the number of people trying to access their website to book earlier tickets home.