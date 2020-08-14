play
Scottish schools: 'I feel really happy about going back'

This week pupils in Scotland began to return to school in phases, ready for the start of the new school year.

Scotland's first Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that all schools and nurseries in the country had to close back in March to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Innes is 10 and from Edinburgh. He told us all about how his first week back at school went.

Innes said, "I feel really happy about going back to school and it's good to get back into a routine."

Read more about how schools in Scotland are keeping you safe.

