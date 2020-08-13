A record number of unaccompanied migrant children have been arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats, according to recent figures.

Unaccompanied means the children are making the journey without either of their parents.

Migrants have different reasons for trying to come to the UK - some are asylum seekers, who flee their home country. others are coming in hope of a better life.

But when children arrive at the UK by themselves, or with their family, what happens to them and who looks after them?

We asked Judith Dennis, Policy Manager at the Refugee Council.