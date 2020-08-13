Fall Guys: Cheaters are being removed by game's developer

Mediatonic

Fall Guys is the latest game to ban players who are cheating using hacks.

For many game companies the struggle with hackers is real and the downside of success.

Fortnite has had problems with cheating in the past and now Fall Guys, which sold over 2 million copies on Steam in its first week, is trying ban players using unfair tactics to gain an advantage.

Mediatronic the company that makes the game said it's getting better at finding the cheaters and kicking them out of the community.

In a tweet, the developer said: "It's now no longer necessary to report individual cheaters, since we've been tuning our detection criteria we've noticed a large drop in cheaters - getting better!

"A huge thank you to everyone who has been playing the game fairly, you're all awesome, and we love you!"

Mediatonic A Fall Guys obstacle course

In Fall Guys several players compete as jelly beans trying to navigate a brightly coloured obstacle course. First across the finish line wins.

Videos posted online have shown hacks being used to fly or jump high, run at super speed or even teleporting to get past obstacles. Hackers do this to win easily and get more crowns - which are rewards that can be spent on items in game. However, some players simply use the hacks to troll others and prevent them from winning.

The hacks can be downloaded by anyone, but they're are easier to use in game if you're playing on a PC instead of a PS4.

According to unofficial figures as many as 8 million people are playing Fall Guys, however the game continues to have server problems.

In an apology to players, Mediatronic have given out a free skin and currency to players, saying:

"While we were fighting to keep the servers up and running last week, we promised we'd figure out a way to compensate the community for being so awesome and bearing with us!"