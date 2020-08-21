play
The life and work of Harriet Tubman

Born into slavery around 1820, Harriet Tubman grew up working in the cotton fields.

She witnessed another slave escape and when she was older, escaped herself. It was a long and lonely journey to freedom.

However, when she reached the border with Pennsylvania, she realised she needed to help others escape too.

A network of helpers, known as ‘The Underground Railroad’, helped slaves on their way to freedom.

An actress tells Harriet's story, in this clip from the series True Stories, BBC Primary Education.

