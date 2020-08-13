Donald Trump says showers are ruining his hair

Reuters Mr Trump said his hair had to be "perfect".

Donald Trump is really worried about showers ruining his - self-described -"perfect" hair.

The President of the United States said that the current laws in America over the amount of water showers can use leave his luscious locks at risk.

The current rules are aimed at limiting water use.

Getty Images Here is Donald Trump all the way back in 1976. At this point he was starting to make a name for himself in America as a property developer. Just three years later, Trump tower was built in New York. His hair is looking a bit messy here, to be honest.

The president is now making moves to change those laws and new rules have been proposed by his administration's Department of Energy.

"So showerheads - you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?", the president explained last month.

Getty Images Here he is with his first wife Ivana back in 1989 - nobody could claim neither of them has given their hair a good wash. Look at it. Magnificent.

Environmentalists have complained that changes could be harmful to the environment because of the amount of waste and energy that will be potentially used.

However, Trump has said that it's important because, "my hair - I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."