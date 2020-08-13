Donald Trump says showers are ruining his hair

Donald Trump is really worried about showers ruining his - self-described -"perfect" hair.
The President of the United States said that the current laws in America over the amount of water showers can use leave his luscious locks at risk.
The current rules are aimed at limiting water use.
The president is now making moves to change those laws and new rules have been proposed by his administration's Department of Energy.
"So showerheads - you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?", the president explained last month.
Environmentalists have complained that changes could be harmful to the environment because of the amount of waste and energy that will be potentially used.
However, Trump has said that it's important because, "my hair - I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."
