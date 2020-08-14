Star Wars: Find out how much film memorabilia is being auctioned for

Getty Images One of the many Darth Vader costumes made for the film franchise

Can you feel that? The force is strong in this article!

That's because there's a massive Star Wars auction happening in Los Angeles later this month.

Over 800 pieces of memorabilia, including costumes and lightsabers from the films, will be auctioned off to fans.

But, if you want a piece of the action, you're probably going to have to save all your pocket money because the memorabilia isn't cheap!

For example, a Darth Vader suit from the promotional tour of the 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope film is expected to sell for close to £200,000.

Boba Fett's helmet from Return of the Jedi is also expected to sell for a whopping £22,000.

There are loads of lightsabers on offer, including the one used by Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenonbi, and Christopher Lee's lightsaber used while playing the evil Count Dooku.

It's not the first time Star Wars memorabilia has been auctioned off for MASSIVE money.

In 2017, a complete R2-D2 droid used in the first 1977 Star Wars film sold for just over £2 million.

A few years after that, a Darth Vader suit from 1979 sold at auction for £1.5 million.