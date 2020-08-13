Coronavirus: Have you been dealing with dry and itchy hands?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus: Tips if your hands are dry and itchy after washing them

We've all been washing our hands a lot more to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

However, this can leave them feeling dry and irritated.

Having hands that are drier than normal isn't something you need to worry about, but there are some things you can do to help.

We spoke to Dr Rachel Abbott from the British Skin Foundation to find out how to keep your hands in tip-top condition.

1. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to wash your hands

It's important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This helps break down the fatty layer that coats the virus.

Make sure to rinse your hands thoroughly with water. This removes any soap on your hands and between your fingers which may irritate your skin.

2. Use a moisturiser after you've washed your hands

Getty Images

Applying a greasy moisturiser after washing can help combat dryness. If you're still dealing with dry and irritated hands, you can try applying a thick layer before you go to bed and leaving it on overnight.

3. Switch to soap and water if you have ezcema

Getty Images

Eczema is a condition that can leave the skin feeling itchy, dry, cracked or sore.

Doctors typically recommend that people with ezcema use an alternative to soap to wash their hands. Unfortunately, these soap substitutes aren't able to break down the fatty layer surrounding the coronavirus.

It's important to was your hands with soap and water as this is more effective. You may want to opt for a more gentle soap to avoid irritating your skin and moisturising your hands regularly is also recommended.