'Serious incident' after train derails in Scotland

A major incident was declared after a train left the tracks in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Around 30 emergency service vehicles responded to the accident, with six people now in hospital. Their injuries aren't thought to be serious.

The train was travelling from Aberdeen to Glasgow. It is thought the accident happened because of a landslide caused by heavy rain near to the town of Stonehaven.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was an "extremely serious incident," in which three people died.

"We will do everything we can to make sure the emergency services are supported, that families are supported," she said.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said: "I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene."

Heavy rain and thunderstorms had caused flash flooding in areas of Aberdeenshire, which meant some rail services had been cancelled and some schools were shut.

Network Rail Scotland said they were "working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will visit the scene of the incident tomorrow. He said: "My thoughts go out to the families, the friends, all those who have been involved in what's happened today.

"I will be going there tomorrow to understand the situation first hand and offer every possible assistance.

"There has been some very extreme weather and concerns about landslips."