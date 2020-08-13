play
Watch Newsround

Climate change: 2010-2019 was hottest decade on record

Last updated at 06:13
comments
View Comments
Melting-glacier.Getty Images

The past ten years has been the hottest decade ever experienced globally.

Seven of the last ten years have been the hottest ever recorded and the years 2010-2019 were 0.2C warmer than 2000-2009.

The State of the Climate report, from the US government, says that the Earth's climate is continuing to change quickly and the consequences have been seen in events such as melting glaciers and wildfires.

Last year, mountain glaciers shrank across the globe for the 32nd year in a row and wildfires were seen in Australia, the Amazon, Indonesia and Siberia.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Newsround Special: Australia - Life after the fires

The report, which has contributions from climate scientists around the world, says that each decade since 1980 has been warmer than the previous ten years before.

It also said lake temperatures were above long-term averages, and temperatures for permafrost - permanently frozen ground - were increasing.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Newsround's quick guide to climate change

The Met Office - which is the UK's national weather service - helped with the study and Robert Dunn who works there said: "A number of extreme events, such as wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, have at least part of their root linked to the rise in global temperature."

He added that the rise in global temperatures was linked to the ongoing increase in emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.

"2019 was one of the top three warmest years in the historical record dating back to 1850," he said.

"It also marks the end of a decade in which the average global temperature had risen by 0.2C when compared with the previous decade.

"And this millennium has been warmer than any comparable period since the Industrial Revolution."

More like this

Arctic landscape, Lancaster Sound, Nunavut, Canada.

Climate change: World must tackle climate change with same 'unity' as against coronavirus

Cliffs of ice

Climate change: Scientists concerned about future of Antarctic glacier

girl stressed by the environment

Climate anxiety: Survey for BBC Newsround shows children losing sleep over climate change and the environment

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Left-hand-thumbs-up.

Amazing facts about lefties for Left-Handers Day

comments
advice on taking care of your hands
play
1:53

Are you hands dry and itchy after washing them?

large-blue-butterfly.

Great news for rare butterflies!

comments
Newsround Home