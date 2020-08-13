Climate change: 2010-2019 was hottest decade on record

Getty Images

The past ten years has been the hottest decade ever experienced globally.

Seven of the last ten years have been the hottest ever recorded and the years 2010-2019 were 0.2C warmer than 2000-2009.

The State of the Climate report, from the US government, says that the Earth's climate is continuing to change quickly and the consequences have been seen in events such as melting glaciers and wildfires.

Last year, mountain glaciers shrank across the globe for the 32nd year in a row and wildfires were seen in Australia, the Amazon, Indonesia and Siberia.

The report, which has contributions from climate scientists around the world, says that each decade since 1980 has been warmer than the previous ten years before.

It also said lake temperatures were above long-term averages, and temperatures for permafrost - permanently frozen ground - were increasing.

Temperatures extremes in 2019 38.7° C - a new UK maximum record on 25 July, in Cambridge 21.2° C - a new winter maximum record on 26 February, in Kew Gardens, London (the first time 20C has been reached in the UK in winter) 18.7° C - a new December maximum record on 28 December, in Achfary, Sutherland 13.9° C - a new February minimum record on 23 February, in Achnagart, Highland Source: Met Office

The Met Office - which is the UK's national weather service - helped with the study and Robert Dunn who works there said: "A number of extreme events, such as wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, have at least part of their root linked to the rise in global temperature."

He added that the rise in global temperatures was linked to the ongoing increase in emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.

"2019 was one of the top three warmest years in the historical record dating back to 1850," he said.

"It also marks the end of a decade in which the average global temperature had risen by 0.2C when compared with the previous decade.

"And this millennium has been warmer than any comparable period since the Industrial Revolution."