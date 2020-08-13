Little Mix: Band will perform a live concert on YouTube

MeerkatMusic/Youtube The band posing by Knebworth House where they will perform

Little Mix will be performing a special one-off virtual concert!

Fans of Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie were gutted when the band had to cancel their summer tour this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Nordoff Robbins, a musical therapy charity, has teamed up with Meerkat Music to bring fans a virtual concert instead.

Little Mix will perform in a special one-off show called 'UNCancelled!' at Knebworth House, in Stevenage.

The show will be live-streamed for free on the Meerkat Music YouTube channel at 8pm on 21 August.

Little Mix's Jesy said: "We can't wait to get the nation together digitally to perform some of our favourite songs for one big party in their homes and gardens."

Sandra Schembri, CEO of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, said: "Given that during this time we're all discovering the power of music to help lift our spirits and unite us, it makes real sense to join forces to spread the message that making music together really matters."

This is the second virtual concert Meerkat Music have held, Take That performed online in May earlier this year.

Liz Darran, the Marketing Director behind the concert, said, "We're delighted to return for our second performance with the biggest girl band on the planet - Little Mix. It's been a challenging time for families, musicians, and everyone else in the UK - and we want to bring a smile to the faces of the nation, and create another memorable night of great entertainment."

Mixers are you excited to see your fave group perform online?