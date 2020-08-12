Taylor Swift dedicates Folklore song to the Lake District

Getty Images Windermere, in the Lake District, is one of England's biggest lakes.

Taylor Swift has dedicated a song on her new album to the Lake District.

Yes, the Lake District in the UK - home to enticing countryside, leg-stretching walks and beautiful spots like Windermere

The track called 'The Lakes' is a bonus song on her new album Folklore.

Some of the lyrics include: "Take me to the lakes, where all the poets went to die," and, "Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry."

AFP/Getty Images

Taylor visited Cumbria and the Lake District back in 2012 when she was dating fellow pop-superstar Harry Styles.

The song also features a reference one of the area's famous 19th Century poets William Wordsworth: "I've come too far to watch some name-dropping sleaze / Tell me what are my words worth."

The Lake District is England's biggest National Park and is protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site.