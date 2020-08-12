US Presidential election 2020: Who is Kamala Harris?

ETIENNE LAURENT

On 3 November 2020, people in the United States will decide who they want to be their president and vice-president for the next four years.

Current US president Donald Trump is hoping to be re-elected by voters alongside his deputy Mike Pence.

And, we now know who they're going to face because Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate for president, has chosen Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.

It's a historic pick because Ms Harris is the first black woman and South Asian American to ever be nominated for the role.

Who is Kamala Harris and where did she grow up?

Reuters Joe Biden (left) has chosen Kamala Harris (right) as his running mate

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. Her parents were both immigrants.

They later divorced and Ms Harris was raised by her Hindu mother, who was a cancer researcher and civil rights activist.

Her Indian heritage was a big part of her life growing up and she visited India with her mum.

However, her mother also made sure Kamala and her sister Maya soaked up and were proud of Oakland's black culture too.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Senator Kamala Harris and her sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, are close

"She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya and me as black girls and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident, proud black women," Harris wrote about her mother in her autobiography, The Truths We Hold.

Ms Harris says she's always been comfortable with her identity and simply describes herself as "an American".

She later studied law at Howard University, which is one of America's most famous historically black universities.

In 2003, Ms Harris became the district attorney for the city of San Francisco, and then went on to become California's attorney general, which is the top lawyer and law enforcement official in the state. She was the first black person to serve in the position.

My name is pronounced 'comma-la', like the punctuation mark Kamala Harris , The Truths We Hold

What does Kamala Harris stand for?

Reuters Before entering politics, Kamala Harris was a successful lawyer in the US

In 2019, Harris launched her own campaign to become the Democratic Party's nominee for president but she eventually lost that race to Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old was chosen by Mr Biden to be his vice-president in November's election.

"I'm honored to join Joe Biden as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief." Kamala Harris , Twitter

Ms Harris later tweeted that Mr Biden "can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals."

She has spoken out on issues including systematic racism, police brutality and the criminal justice system.

However, she has faced some criticism from people who thought she didn't do enough during her time as California's attorney general to fix these problems.

Why is Kamala's pick a big deal?

Reuters Senator Kamala Harris, with her husband Douglas Emhoff at her side, meets supporters

Only two other women have been nominated as vice-presidential candidates for a major party - Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984. Neither ended up on the winning team in the election.

A woman of colour has never been chosen as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate by either of the two main American political parties. The US has never had a woman as president.

If Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in November's election, then Ms Harris will make history once again as the first woman to become vice-president of United States.