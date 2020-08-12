Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is world's highest-earning male actor

Getty Images Dwayne Johnson earned £67m in a year

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row.

The former WWE wrestler reportedly earned £67m between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020, according to US wealth magazine Forbes.

He also made money from his fitness clothing line, Project Rock.

The 10 top earners combined made an estimated £418.1m this year - more than a quarter of that from Netflix movie deals, Forbes said.

Getty Images Akshay Kumar was the only Bollywood actor in the top ten, and is a huge star in Indian cinema

Ryan Reynolds was the second-highest paid actor, with earnings of £54.8m.

Third on the list was actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, while Ben Affleck came in fourth and Vin Diesel fifth.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star in the top 10, came in sixth place with earnings of £37.2m, which Forbes said mostly came from product endorsement deals.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler, and Jackie Chan round off the top ten.

The highest-paid female actors for the same period are released as a separate list, and are yet to be announced.