Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to make racism documentary

Getty Images

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to make a documentary about her personal experiences of racism and colourism.

The BBC Three programme, called Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race, will also look at the wider issue of race in the UK.

The singer said she wanted to use her fame as a "platform to bring this conversation to a wider audience".

Pinnock previously opened up about the racism she had faced in an Instagram video earlier this year following the Black Lives Matter protests.

Getty Images The documentary will also see Pinnock talk to her Little Mix bandmates

Pinnock said she wanted to make her documentary "because I have always been passionate about rights for black people", adding that she wanted to "stand up for my black and brown community".

The singer explained: "Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family.

"Systemic racism is complex; through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won't have to face what me and my generation have had to."

Leigh-Anne is the second person from Little Mix to make a BBC documentary. Last year, her bandmate Jesy Nelson won praise for an "inspiring" documentary about online bullying and body image.