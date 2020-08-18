play
'You shouldn’t believe everything on social media'

During big news events, like the coronavirus pandemic, lots of stories and videos are shared online.

But some of the things that you might see or read are not always real.

Some people and organisations share content online which isn't true, to try and make people believe something or feel a certain way.

Fake news can be shared anywhere and can often be difficult to spot.

Marianna Spring, the BBC's fake news expert, is here to help fact check some of the stories which have gone viral during the coronavirus lockdown.

