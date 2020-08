A big group of beavers have been given the right to stay in their home in Devon.

The beavers have been living wild on the River Otter for quite a few years and faced being removed.

They are England's first wild breeding population of beavers for 400 years, and there are now up to 15 family groups of them!

It is a mystery as to how the beavers came to live there - it is thought they may have been released illegally.