World Elephant Day: How well do you know these creatures?

Reuters

Today is World Elephant Day.

Started back in 2012, it's a day dedicated to helping people learn about the world's largest land mammals and raising awareness about the importance of protecting them in the wild.

Unfortunately, poaching, poor treatment in captivity, loss of their habitat and conflict between elephants and humans has caused their numbers to fall over time. Although some elephant populations are now stable, the animals still face threats to their existence.

Elephant conservation organisations are working hard to provide better protection for and treatment of the mammals.

We've got a quiz on all things elephants to mark the day, but how much do you know about the mammoth creatures?

Take the test to find out and let us know how you do in the comments!

If you can't see the quiz, click here