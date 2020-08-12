Comments: Your thoughts on going back to school in Scotland

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. "It'll be a bit weird" - Scottish kids tell us about returning to school

Children in Scotland have been returning to the classroom for the first time since lockdown began nearly five months ago.

Schools on the Scottish borders and Shetland Islands have been the first to open, followed by more schools across Scotland from Wednesday 12 August.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says all children in Scotland will be back to school by 18 August "at the very latest".

Schools were first closed in Scotland to prevent the spread of coronavirus in March. Now reopening for the start of a new term and school year, there are measures such as social distancing and one-way systems to keep children and teachers safe.

Your comments

VioletMoon123:

"I go back tomorrow, I want to know; If my friend isn't in my group, will I be allowed to hang out with them if we social distance from each other?"

TartanTiger:

"I'm going back on Thursday and I'm super excited!"

Izzy:

"I went back 2 school for 2 weeks so I could say bye to my friends as I'm starting year seven, so here is some advice: don't worry, I was really nervous but after your first day you get used to it!

"If your not in the same bubble/group as your friend don't panic going back I had mostly kids I don't talk to in my bubble and I'm good friends with them now.

"Good luck you'll all b fine! Have fun and enjoy! Don't worry."

Miaowpasta:

"Yes! I am going back tomorrow with my whole class I am so exited!"

Crazycola:

"My school is starting tomorrow and we're only allowed to take a packed lunch, a water bottle and a jacket. I am excited to see my friends again."

Trix07:

"I live in England so I am not going back in ages. I am so jealous of you! I would love to go back to school and see all my friends!"

Tnslover4:

"I'm in Scotland and I'm going back to school on Thursday!"

CosmicRunningUnicorn:

"I'm from England so I'm not starting Y6 until September!"

"Good Luck to Scotland children!"

Sunset Skyline:

"Good luck Scottish kids! Stay safe and stay strong!"