UK lightning and storm pictures

It was a lightning show Thor would've been proud of with 50,000 lightning strikes across the UK in the last 24 hours.

The thunderstorms took place mainly in northern Wales, north-west England and south Scotland.

The storm brought heavy rain, with flash flooding and power cuts experienced in the Welsh town of Aberystwyth.

The lightning lit up the night sky into the early hours of the morning with many people reporting seeing spectacular light-shows with very little thunder.

