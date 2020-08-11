Bolingoli: Coronavirus breaches threatening Scottish Premier League season

The Scottish government is warning that it could halt the Scottish Premier League season after another player broke coronavirus rules.

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli admitted he played in Sunday's match against Kilmarnock despite having recently returned from Spain without going into quarantine.

Spain is currently on a list of countries where anyone who returns to the UK has to quarantine at home for two weeks.

The breach comes just days after eight Aberdeen players broke lockdown rules to visit a bar in the centre of town, leaving two with positive coronavirus results.

Bolingoli said he wanted to apologise to his manager, team mates, supporters, "and so many others for letting them down so badly".

He added: "I am guilty of a major error of judgement. I know what I did was wrong and I know that I must now deal with the consequences."

His club Celtic confirmed that they have had no positive coronavirus cases to date.

However, a spokesperson from the Scottish government said: "If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland."