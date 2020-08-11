Sam Fender is playing the UK's first socially distanced concert

Getty Images

Sam Fender will host the UK's first ever socially distanced concert on Tuesday.

He'll be playing in a unique space in Gosforth Park, in Newcastle.

The park has converted its 45,000-square-metre field into an the 'Virgin Money Unity Arena' with 500 platforms each socially distanced from one another.

Usually the venue can host 40,000 people. However, under new covid-19 restrictions, only 2,500 people will be allowed into the gig.

It's a homecoming gig for North Shields born Sam Fender, whose debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' went straight to number one in 2019.

It's all part of plans to get fans back into live music events, whilse also following government guidelines.

Fans will be kept in socially distanced queues and then escorted to their own platforms.

The promoter of the event has described it as feeling like a VIP experience for music fans.

Virgin Money This image gives you an idea of what the concert will look like

The live music industry is worth close to £4.5 billion in the UK every year.

Since 23 March, there have been no gigs because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions and worries over spreading the virus.

It has left lots of venues facing permanent closure and half of the 210,000 jobs in the industry are thought to be at risk.