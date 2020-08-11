Coronavirus: Fear over long term damage to Scottish gymnastics

Getty Images Gymnasts in Scotland went from up to 20+ hours a week in the gym to zero when the country went into lockdown

Some young gymnastics in Scotland might not have a gymnastics club to return to after lockdown restrictions are lifted, the CEO of Scottish Gymnastics has warned.

Clubs have been closed to the public since lockdown was enforced in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they aren't expected to be allowed to re-open again until mid-September.

Scottish Gymnastics is urging government ministers to allow the sport to continue as soon as possible.

"There is a risk they will not return to sport or have a club to return to, if local authority and leisure trust facilities are repurposed or not reopened, which would have a devastating effect," said Doc McKelvey, CEO of Scottish Gymnastics.

"Gymnastics is more than just a sport and we understand the effect the current restrictions are having on the mental wellbeing of many young people who miss the friendship and fun as much as their own personal challenges of taking part in the sport they love.

"A longer period without indoor gymnastics could have a long-term impact on sport participation, in particular, women and girls who make up 85% of our members."

Scotland is the last country in the United Kingdom to make a decision on indoor sports.

Indoor sport returned in England and Northern Ireland in July and gymnasts returned to their gyms in Wales on Monday.

There are 170 gymnastics clubs in Scotland with 30,000 participants visiting them every year.

The leaders of dozens of sports including badminton, netball and swimming have signed a letter to Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, asking her to confirm a time when indoor sport can resume, and to provide additional financial support.

COGGC City of Glasgow gymnasts can only train outside after 20 weeks of being out of their gym

Some gymnastics clubs in Scotland have been training outside in local parks since outdoor training was allowed from the end of July.

However, there is a limit to what the children can do with no equipment and they are at the mercy of the weather.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We don't want these restrictions to be in place a minute longer than we judge to be necessary but, for now, indoor gymnastics clubs must remain closed as they involve prolonged close social contact which increases the chance of infection spreading."