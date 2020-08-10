Getty Images Prince Harry believes everyone needs to take part in the fight against racism

Prince Harry has said it will take "every single person on the planet" to tackle racism.

He made the comment during an interview with Rashad Robinson who is the president of the American charity, Color of Change. The organisation works to challenge injustices faced by the black community.

Prince Harry highlighted the importance of charities in tackling big issues impacting certain groups in society, but he also stressed the need to get to the root of the problem.

"There's so much that has happened for so long that once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many areas, but it can't fix the problem. The problems already exist by that point, the problems are already too big... it's basically like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire." the Duke of Sussex said.

'We have to go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem, and actually fix it there. And, as we've discussed before, it's going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the black community, this is down to every single person that is on the planet right now."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has previously spoken out on racial inequality

The interview clip was shared on Instagram and it's part of a longer discussion on issues including systemic racism, hate online and people with privilege which is expected to be released in the near future.

The Duke of Sussex also praised the efforts of young people who he said seemed to be leading the movement to end racial inequality. He expressed his desire for people to not just call out inequalities, but to also "follow through" with some form of action.

This isn't the first time Prince Harry has publically shared his thoughts on racism. He spoke about the inequalities brought about by the Commonwealth along with his wife Meghan Markle last month during a conversation with young leaders about the Black Lives Matter movement, fairness, justice and equal rights.