Schools in Scotland are reopening this week for the new term, with around 700,00 children in the country set to return to the classroom.

Schools in the country will open in phases, but it's hoped everyone will be back within a week.

Some things might be different for pupils, such as one-way corridors, hand-washing stations and extra classrooms.

We've heard from some children in Inverclyde to find out how they feel about returning.