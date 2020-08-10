play
Christopher Eccleston returns as the Doctor after 15 years!

Last updated at 12:35
Doctor Who has been on our screens since 1963!

After 15 years, Christopher Eccleston is returning to Doctor Who!

The ninth Doctor will make a special return for a series of 12 new audiobooks.

It'll be called 'Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures' and as of now, details are being kept under wraps.

Eccleston said it'll be "exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world".

Christopher with his partner 'Rose' played by Billie Piper

Eccleston played the doctor in 2005 for one season, before David Tennant took over.

His new series will be released across four box sets, with the first one coming out in May 2021.

There'll be some special voice appearances - but we don't know who they're going to be yet!

Fans are hoping that Billie Piper might make a comeback, she played Rose - Eccleston's companion - in his series.

"After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world...bringing back to life a character I love playing."

Chirstopher Eccleston
There has been 13 different Doctors, with the fourth one, Tom Baker playing The Doctor the longest... 7 years!

Doctor Who will celebrate it's 60th anniversary in 2023.

Eccleston turned down the offer to return for the 50th, but does that mean he will come back for the 60th?

What do you think the new adventures will bring, are you excited about this return? Let us know in the comments!

