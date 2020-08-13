play
Are you hands dry and itchy after washing them?

It's really important to wash our hands properly to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But as we all wash our hands more, some of you might experience skin problems.

The British Skin Foundation spoke to parents and found that 1 in 4 children are now suffering with hand eczema because they are washing their hands more.

Eczema is a condition that makes the skin itchy, dry, cracked or sore.

Here is Dr Rachel Abbott with her tips on what to do if you've got dry or itchy hands.

Are you hands dry and itchy after washing them?

