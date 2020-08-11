Joe Wicks: 'Healthy living can be harder for poorer families'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Joe Wicks' top five exercises

Joe Wicks has said that maintaining a healthy diet is more difficult for poorer families.

The Body Coach - who shot to fame with his lockdown PE lessons - says it's easier to eat healthily in certain parts of the country because of the types of food on offer.

"It's difficult for some families with a lot of children who want to eat healthy and they live on a street where it's all fast food and £1.99 for a family meal," he said.

Wicks also said that he would restart his live PE lessons if Britain is put back into lockdown because of coronavirus.

There are an estimated 14.3 million people living in poverty in the UK, according to statistics from the government.

Wicks said it's all about educating people about cheap healthy options: "It's about educating people on what they can spend their weekly food budget on, because there are some cheaper options like big bowls of porridge and omelettes."

"Not everything is smoked salmon and expensive ingredients. I think educating people and giving them options is the first step," he added.

Wicks also spoke about the drop-off in the number of people doing his live PE workouts during lockdown.

He said he hoped people would pick it back up but also said it was unlikely he'd do anymore live lessons unless there is another lockdown.

He did however confirm that he's planning on releasing some more pre-recorded children's exercise routines for YouTube.

The Body Coach is set to feature in next month's Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Other celebrities and sports stars taking part include musicians like Olly Murs, Dave and footballer, Yaya Toure.

"I hope my fitness will make up for a lack in technical ability," Wicks said.